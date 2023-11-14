Coronado Football and Track Star signs Letter of Intent to compete at the University of Houston

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Coronado senior, Owen Levesque signed his letter of intent to compete in the decathlon at the University of Houston on Monday.

"It took lots of grinding, lots of practice, spending time, keeping healthy, rehab all the things you need to do to be successful as an athlete," Levesque said. "I was talking to a few coaches but nobody showed the interest like Houston and they just welcomed me, that's where I felt welcomed."

Owen comes from a family of Division 1 athlete's his brother Garrett is a junior guard with UTEP Basketball, his other brother Grant competes in the decathlon for the University of Houston and now the Coronado football and track star will join them as a D1 athlete and join Grant with the Cougars.

Owen is a USATF All-American Decathlete and serves as the Thunderbirds Quarterback, Punter and Kicker, leading them to a 5-5 record this season.