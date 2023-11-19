Skip to Content
The Best El Paso High School Football Players were Drafted ahead of the 31st Annual All-Star Game

November 19, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All of the El Paso high school football teams are out of the playoffs but many of the 2023 senior class haven't played their last game.

On Sunday, 90 seniors were selected in the eighth Greater El Paso Football Showcase draft ahead of the 31st annual All-Star game.

The Red Storm selected Pebble Hills star and UTEP commit Gael Ochoa as the number one overall pick. Meanwhile the Blue Thunder snatched up Eastwood's Evan Minjarez.

The first three picks in the draft were all quarterbacks, with Franklin's Shay Smith going at No. 3.

The Storm are coached by Mark Torres, while the Thunder are coached by Darren Walker.

Swipe through the video player above for the full roster. The 31st All-Star game is set for Saturday, Dec. 16th at the SISD Student Activities Complex with kickoff at 12 p.m. MT. Tickets are just $6 and you can purchase them here.

Rachel Phillips

