Eastwood girls remain perfect in district play; Pebble Hills boys grab a win over Montwood

today at 12:22 AM
Published 12:07 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Plenty of Class 6A-Division 1 teams took to the court on Wednesday night to continue district play.

On the girls side Eastwood secured a 59-27 win over Socorro to move to a perfect 5-0 in district play. Amaya Williams had 16-points in the win, while Tori Duran had 15.

Meanwhile on the boys side, Pebble Hills etched out Montwood 52-44 to move to 3-1 in district play. Spartans' Matt Brown, CJ Quirino and Javon Washington all ended the night in double digits.

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

