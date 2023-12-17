Franklin Quarterback Shay Smith opts to play for hometown team, the UTEP Miners

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Star Franklin quarterback, Shay Smith committed to play for the UTEP Miners on Sunday.

The announcement comes after Smith had his official visit with his hometown team over the weekend. Smith will now follow in his father, Paul Smith's footsteps who played for the Miners from 1996-99. Smith was recruited by UTEP as a quarterback.

Smith suited up at quarterback for the Cougars in his freshman, junior and senior years. In 2023 the standout QB threw for 1,750 yards and rushed for another 1,195. He also had 32 total touchdowns and was intercepted on just the six occasions.

On X, formerly knows as Twitter, Smith thanked the UTEP football staff "for the most electric visit in the country". His Mother Maribel also tweeted saying, "It was an easy decision from the moment we met the coaching staff."

Smith also had offers from SMU, Texas Tech, Houston, North Texas and Texas State.

Smith joins Eastwood's Evan Minjarez in El Paso QBs who officially committed this week ahead of early signing day on Wednesday.

The former Cougar is one of many El Pasoans, new UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden has offered since he was officially announced on Dec. 8th.