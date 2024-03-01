Community Champions: Chapin prepares for Class 5A Sweet 16

EL PASO, Texas - The Chapin Huskies are just two wins away from punching their ticket to the Class 5A state Final Four.

Friday, the Huskies will face Colleyville Heritage in the Sweet 16 of the playoffs.

If they win that game, Chapin will advance to the regional final to face the winner of Mansfield Summit/Amarillo.

The Huskies have the experience at this stage of the playoffs.

Last season the Huskies made it all the way to the regional final before they were eliminated by Mansfield Summit.

For their accomplishment this season, the Chapin Huskies are this week's Community Champions.

