El Paso High School Football Playoffs Schedule
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso High School football will kickoff the first round of playoffs on Thursday.
Thursday home games:
District 1-6A
Midland Legacy at Franklin at 6p.m.
District 1-5A
Amarillo Tascosa at Americas at SAC 2 6p.m.
District 1-5A Division II
Abilene Cooper at Del Valle at 6p.m.
Lubbock Cooper at Canutillo at 6p.m.
Friday home games:
District 1-6A
Odessa Permian vs. Eastlake at Sac 1 at 7p.m.
District 1-5A
Amarillo vs. El Dorado at SAC 2 at 6p.m.
Away games on Thursday:
District 1-5A
Bel Air at Lubbock Monterey at 5p.m.
Parkland at Abilene High 5p.m.
District 1-4A
Ysleta vs. Canyon Randall in Hobbs, New Mexico at 6p.m.
Clint vs. Canyon West Plains in Artesia, New Mexico at 6p.m.
Away games on Friday
District 1-6A
Pebble Hills at Midland High at 6p.m.
Montwood at Friendship at 5:30p.m.
District 1-5A Division II
Chapin at Wichita Falls Memorial at 5p.m.
Address at Abilene Wylie at 5p.m.
District 1-4A
Austin vs. Dumas in Denver City at 5p.m.
Riverside vs. Hereford in Odessa at 5p.m.
District 3-3A Division II
Anthony at Wall at 5p.m.