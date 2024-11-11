El Paso High School Football Playoffs Schedule

Riverside vs. Hereford in Odessa at 5p.m.

Austin vs. Dumas in Denver City at 5p.m.

Clint vs. Canyon West Plains in Artesia, New Mexico at 6p.m.

Ysleta vs. Canyon Randall in Hobbs, New Mexico at 6p.m.

Amarillo vs. El Dorado at SAC 2 at 6p.m.

Odessa Permian vs. Eastlake at Sac 1 at 7p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso High School football will kickoff the first round of playoffs on Thursday.

