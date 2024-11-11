Skip to Content
El Paso High School Football Playoffs Schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso High School football will kickoff the first round of playoffs on Thursday.

Thursday home games:

District 1-6A

Midland Legacy at Franklin at 6p.m.

District 1-5A

Amarillo Tascosa at Americas at SAC 2 6p.m.

District 1-5A Division II

Abilene Cooper at Del Valle at 6p.m.

Lubbock Cooper at Canutillo at 6p.m.

Friday home games:

District 1-6A

Odessa Permian vs. Eastlake at Sac 1 at 7p.m.

District 1-5A

Amarillo vs. El Dorado at SAC 2 at 6p.m.

Away games on Thursday:

District 1-5A

Bel Air at Lubbock Monterey at 5p.m.

Parkland at Abilene High 5p.m.

District 1-4A

Ysleta vs. Canyon Randall in Hobbs, New Mexico at 6p.m.

Clint vs. Canyon West Plains in Artesia, New Mexico at 6p.m.

Away games on Friday

District 1-6A

Pebble Hills at Midland High at 6p.m.

Montwood at Friendship at 5:30p.m.

District 1-5A Division II

Chapin at Wichita Falls Memorial at 5p.m.

Address at Abilene Wylie at 5p.m.

District 1-4A

Austin vs. Dumas in Denver City at 5p.m.

Riverside vs. Hereford in Odessa at 5p.m.

District 3-3A Division II

Anthony at Wall at 5p.m.

