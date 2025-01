EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Americas girls basketball team defeated the Bel Air Highlanders 48-40, moving them up to a perfect 9-0 record.

At the half, it was a tie game 16-16.

Americas will next get ready to take on Horizon at home on Tuesday at 6p.m.

Bel Air will look to bounce back as they prepare to play host to Deming on Tuesday at 6p.m.