Walnut Grove knocks Americas out of UIL State Semifinals in Midland, 5-1

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Americas Trail Blazers took a tough 5-1 loss in the Final Four game against Walnut Grove in Midland, Texas on Friday.

The Americas coaching staff did not get to coach on the sidelines for one of the most important games of the season after violating the UIL rule that prohibits practice on Sunday.

The Americas girls soccer head coach, Omar Torres, stepped in as the interim coach for the boys soccer team.

Jorell Castillo was the only Trail Blazer to score against Walnut Grove.

