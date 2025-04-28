El Paso kicks off inaugural high school girls flag football season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High school girls flag football season officially launched in El Paso as teams met at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Monday for their first game.

Back in September of 2024, El Paso launched a trial program for girls flag football in collaboration with the NFL with hopes on making it a sanctioned sport in Texas.

The league includes 38 teams from eight school districts. Being that it is a trial program, the season is only three weeks long and will conclude with a Championship tournament mid-May.