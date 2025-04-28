Skip to Content
High School Sports

El Paso kicks off inaugural high school girls flag football season

By
New
Published 9:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High school girls flag football season officially launched in El Paso as teams met at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Monday for their first game.

Back in September of 2024, El Paso launched a trial program for girls flag football in collaboration with the NFL with hopes on making it a sanctioned sport in Texas.

The league includes 38 teams from eight school districts. Being that it is a trial program, the season is only three weeks long and will conclude with a Championship tournament mid-May.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content