Boys and girls’ red teams claim wins in Inaugural Senior PREP 1 All Star Showcase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The boys and girls' red team both claimed 2-1 wins in the inaugural Senior Prep 1 All Star game on Wednesday at SISD Student Activities Complex II.

There were 50 boys and 50 girls who were selected to participate in this showcase.

College coaches attended this All Star game, giving these student athletes a final opportunity to get exposure to potentially earn an athletic scholarship.

Over 1,000 tickets were sold for the first-ever soccer showcase.