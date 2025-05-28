Skip to Content
High School Sports

Boys and girls’ red teams claim wins in Inaugural Senior PREP 1 All Star Showcase

By
Updated
today at 12:08 AM
Published 10:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The boys and girls' red team both claimed 2-1 wins in the inaugural Senior Prep 1 All Star game on Wednesday at SISD Student Activities Complex II.

There were 50 boys and 50 girls who were selected to participate in this showcase.

College coaches attended this All Star game, giving these student athletes a final opportunity to get exposure to potentially earn an athletic scholarship.

Over 1,000 tickets were sold for the first-ever soccer showcase.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content