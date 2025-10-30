“Hidden Gem”: Franklin’s star running back Ernie Powers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The three star running back Ernie Powers from Franklin High School shockingly only has five division one offers even after garnering a special season in Texas history.

Powers has received offers from UTEP, Lehigh, Air Force, Navy and Wofford.

“I feel like even if I get under recruited, I'm going to find a home and just ball out there," Powers said. "Every week I feel like it motivates me to do better and every week I'm going to break more records.”

In week seven of the regular season against the top District 1-6A team, Powers broke El

Paso's All-Time single-season rushing touchdowns with 38. In week 10 of the regular season, Powers stands in second in the country in total touchdowns with 50 and second in total rushing yards accumulating over 3,000 yards.