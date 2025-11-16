Skip to Content
High School Sports

Texas UIL Football Playoffs: Area Round Bracket

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three El Paso high school football teams will advance to the 2025 Texas UIL Football playoffs.

In Class 6A, the Eastwood Troopers will head to Lubbock Cooper High School to face Bryon Nelson at 5p.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 21.

In Class 5A (Division II), the El Dorado Aztecs will head to Jones AT&T Stadium to face the Richland Royals at 6p.m. MT (Friday, Nov. 21).

Then finally, the Andress Eagles will face Melissa High, time and location TBD.

