El Paso Locomotive FC continue unbeaten streak with 2-2 draw at San Antonio FC

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saturday marked probably the most intense and chippy game El Paso Locomotive FC (West-2, 8-3-2, 26 points) have played this season.

Twice they had to come back a goal down against the reigning league champions in San Antonio FC to finish with a 2-2 draw and extend the undefeated streak to 10 matches.

San Antonio goal scored off a corner kick in the 4th minute and were immediately on the front foot, but within 7 minutes the Locos would strike back.

SAFC goalkeeper Jordan Farr came out of the box to intercept a deep-cross from Locomotive defender Erik McCue. Farr misjudged it, whcih left a wide-open net for forward Aaron Gomez. The equalizer was the Locos second all-time leading goal scorers, first goal of the season.

San Antonio would press forward to find the back of the net two more times in the first half, but both were disallowed because of offsides.

SAFC’s second goal came in the 60th minute after the Locos sloppy midfield defense put Samuel Adeniran one-on-one with Benny Diaz.

In the 78th minute the Locos would equalize yet again thanks to a volley in the box from forward Luis “Lucho” Solignac off an assist from defender Miles Lyons, who was introduced to the match eight minutes before.

Both sides battled it out to try to find the lead, but ultimately split the points to conclude the first Copa Tejas match of the season.

El Paso have now extended its scoring streak to 12 matches, scoring 21 goals in that run. Their seven game win streak comes to an end but their undefeated streak improves to 10.

Los Locos will be back at home on Wednesday against Las Vegas. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.