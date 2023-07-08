El Paso Locomotive FC Draw 0-0 with Monterey Bay FC

MONTEREY BAY, California (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC (West - 2, 9-4-4, 31 points) fought to a 0-0 draw at Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium, taking home a point and continuing its undefeated streak in USL Championship away matches (five wins, three draws).

Head Coach Brian Clarhaut said this week he wanted the team to be more threatening and grab the first goal of the game.

Immediately after the first whistle, defender Nick Hinds pressed forward to create Locomotive's first opportunity of the night. Knocked down in the box, he got up immediately to keep possession of the ball and sent a short pass to forward Aaron Gomez, who saw his first shot kept out and the rebound just flying over the cross over.

Hinds and Gomez would once again come together for Locomotive's second big chance of the first half, but the latter's header once again flew inches over the crossbar.

Despite a drop in possession in the second half, Los Locos would pick up their intensity in front of goal, registering 11 total shots — including an outside-the-box effort from midfielder Eric Calvillo in the dying minutes of extra time.

Defensively, Locomotive's backline was solid and managed to keep out Monterey Bay's chances. In total, El Paso registered 18 won tackles out of a possible 24 and made 11 interceptions.

Midfielder Denys Kostyshyn registered tackles (six) and won duels (15) out of any Locomotive player on the night. Another defensive highlight came from midfielder Liam Rose, who won back possession of the ball 11 times.

El Paso had 18 total shots in the game with six on goal. It is now their second straight game where they haven't scored a goal after scoring one in each of their 12 games prior.

El Paso are back at home on Wednesday, July 12 vs San Antonio FC. Kickoff at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park and then the Locos will play RGV on Saturday, July 15 at 7.30 p.m. MT