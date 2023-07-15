Late goal from Gomez sees El Paso Locomotive FC Draw 1-1 with Rio Grande Valley FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC end their three-game week with two points out of a possible nine after drawing 1-1 with Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday at Southwest University Park.

After a 38th minute goal from Wilmer Cabrera Jr., RGV looked firmly in control. That was until a late goal from Aaron Gomez. Marc Navarro put a cross up in the 88th minute and Gomez got head to ball to equalize things.

El Paso had nine total shots on goal and really struggled to get much going offensively especially in the first half.

After the Locos club record of 12-games in a row unbeaten ended, the team has struggled. They've recorded two losses and two draws.

El Paso now have a week to regroup before they host Oakland Roots on Saturday.