After 5-2 loss to Rio Grande Valley FC, El Paso Locomotive FC are winless in their last seven games

EDINBURG, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC (West-4, 9-7-5, 32 points) fell 5-2 on the road at H-E-B Park against Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday night.

The loss sees the Locos winless streak move to seven games, it also ends an eight-match away undefeated streak and is tied for the most goals El Paso has conceded in a game in club history.

The demolition comes after El Paso took the lead in just the 2nd minute off a penalty kick from Lucho Solignac, after Aaron Gomez was taken down inside the box on a run. The goal was Lucho's first in seven games.

Just minutes later off an El Paso error Juan Galindrez would intercept the ball deep in Locos territory and Taylor Davila would find the back of the net.

El Paso would regain the lead in the 16th courtesy of Gomez, for his third goal of the season. But Davila off a free kick would once again equalize. RGV went on to score three unanswered goals to defeat El Paso 5-2.

Locomotive will look to once again get back in the winners column on Saturday when they play away at Miami FC.