El Paso Locomotive FC punch their ticket to the playoffs with 2-1 win over Oakland

OAKLAND, California (KVIA) -- After missing out in 2022, El Paso Locomotive FC are back in the playoffs thanks to two early goals against Oakland Roots SC.

Entering Saturday's match El Paso was in eighth spot in the Western Conference Standings. The win saw them clinch the seventh seed which means they will play in the Western Conference Quarterfinals against Orange County SC, next Saturday at 8.30 p.m. MT at Championship Soccer Stadium.

El Paso set the tone early, opening the scoring in the seventh minute courtesy of forward Emmanuel Sonupe, capitalizing off a ball from Eric Cavillo.

In the 14th minute, defender Noah Dollenmayer headed a cross from Petar Petrović, for his first professional career goal.

Oakland had a PK right before the end of the first half, but goalkeeper Benny Diaz kept out the shot from former teammate Johnny Rodriguez.

Oakland's Anuar Peláez had an insane bicycle goal in the 47th minute, but his heroics weren't enough to keep the Roots in the game.

El Paso held on to secure a 2-1 win over Oakland Roots which in turn secured them a playoff spot.

In the Locos five years in the league they have made the playoffs four times.