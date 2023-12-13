El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Tumi Moshobane from San Diego Loyal SC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC has signed forward Tumi Moshobane from San Diego Loyal SC ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season, the club announced today. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"Tumi is a player we are very excited to welcome to Locomotive and the city of El Paso,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “He is a dynamic and versatile player who is fantastic on the dribble, bringing a quickness and speed that can help us unlock teams and score goals. He’ll bring another dimension to our squad, and I have no doubt he will thrive in the El Paso environment.”

The 29-year-old South African joins El Paso after four seasons with San Diego, where he established himself as the club’s all-time scoring (25) and appearance leader (114) across 6,881 minutes. Moshobane was also the runner-up in San Diego’s all-time assist leaderboards (18).

"I’m eagerly looking forward to my new journey with El Paso Locomotive FC and I hope to bring something special to the club,” Moshobane said. “I will work to bring flare and passion to the pitch and to help build and strengthen a great community off the field.”

Moshobane began his professional career with Lansing Ignite in USL League One, putting up 10 goals and four assists in his single season with the club in 2019. He also had a stint in USL League Two with Charlotte Eagles and the National Premier Soccer League with Lansing United.

A youth product of Kaizer Chiefs – one of South Africa’s largest and most successful clubs –, Moshobane arrived in the United States in 2015 to play college soccer, fielding for Kankakee Community College in 2015 before transferring to Olivet Nazarene University, accumulating 17 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances between 2017-18.

Future roster transactions will be announced as Locomotive prepares for its sixth season in the USL Championship.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s 2024 roster as it currently stands is listed below, alphabetically by position.

Goalkeepers (1): Javier Garcia

Defenders (4): Noah Dollenmayer, Nick Hinds, Miles Lyons, Elijah Martin

Midfielders (8): Diego Abarca, Bolu Akinyode, Arun Basuljevic, Eric Calvillo, Chris Garcia, Luis Moreno, Petar Petrovic, Liam Rose

Forwards (4): Justin Dhillon, Amando Moreno, Tumi Moshobane, Joaquin Rivas