ABC-7 proudly partners with El Paso Locomotive FC to livestream games

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is the proud new Local Broadcast Partner of the El Paso Locomotive FC. Starting with the home opener Saturday, March 9, Borderland viewers can enjoy every 2024 home match live online and on the KVIA news app.

Fans will also get to watch Locomotive FC play against Oakland Roots SC (April 13), Phoenix Rising FC (June 15) and New Mexico United (July 27) live on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW. Check out the 34-match USL Championship schedule here.

“Having a local partner invested in local professional soccer cannot be understated and we are glad to be working with KVIA for 2024,” Locomotive FC General Manager Andrew Forrest said. “For fans who can’t make it to Southwest University Park, our partnership with KVIA will provide fans across our region with top-notch viewing experiences when they watch live Locomotive matches on TV.”

“We are so excited to renew our partnership with Locomotive FC,” KVIA General Manager Brenda De Anda-Swann said. “Locomotive is a premiere local brand that speaks to passion and community, and we couldn’t be happier to share the thrill of professional soccer with our viewers.”