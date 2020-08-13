NMSU postpones 2020 football season due to coronavirus concerns

New Mexico Sports

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University officials have announced the university is postponing its 2020 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, university officials wrote, "Our top priority has been and always will be to safeguard the health and livelihood of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Though difficult, this decision was made with those factors foremost on our minds."

"This decision was not made lightly," said NMSU President John Floros in the university's statement. "It was particularly hard for many of us who like college sports, and want to see our Aggies play. But by putting the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff fist, it became an easy decision to make."

The university reports the decision was reached in conjunction with President John Floros, Chancellor Dan Arvizu and Head Football Coach Doug Martin.

The university is exploring the possibility of playing the season in the spring of 2021.

The Big 10, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West Conferences and other football programs have made similar decisions in recent days. NMSU officials said these decisions played into the choice to postpone, and noted it would have been "exceptionally difficult" to accomplish a full schedule for student-athletes and fans.

The university also cited the state's 14-day quarantine order for out-of-state travelers as a challenge for road games.