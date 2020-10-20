UNM football’s season opener at Colorado State canceled due to virus concerns

New Mexico Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — The University of New Mexico will not be able to safely play their first scheduled game on Saturday against Colorado State, the Mountain West conference said in announcing the game's cancelation due to Covid-19.

The Lobos were scheduled to play the Rams in their opener in Fort Collins, Colorado, but there’s a prevalence of the virus in the New Mexico county of Bernalillo where UNM is located.

The league said in a statement released Tuesday that “in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game.”

There is no plan to reschedule the game.

It comes after eight football players at UNM and one assistant coach tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The positive test results had led state officials to step in and shut down all team activities, including practices.