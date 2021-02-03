Las Cruces High coach is hopeful there will be a football season

New Mexico Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- It's still unclear what the learning hybrid model will look like for the Las Cruces Public School district. Tuesday night, the school board voted to have the administration provide a plan that would allow for more face-to-face instruction following state guidelines to begin Feb. 22.

That plan will be presented to the board for their review at a meeting on Feb. 16.

Even though there wasn't a final decision, the football coach at Las Cruces High School said he was happy with the outcome of the meeting.

"I know at Cruces High I'm super confident in our leadership and in our district leadership, and so I think that it could be really good news and it could mean that we are going to have a season," said LCHS football coach Mark Lopez.

Players won't be able to play until a decision is made, and the decision will come from the New Mexico Public Education Department. According to NMPED, the district must be in a hybrid learning model for sports to begin. Some school board members disagree.

"We need to push back on the governors office if that is the case because this is not right; our kids are in school and I do believe our athletes should have an opportunity to at least attempt to get on the field," said board member Maria Flores.

For now, sports can continue practicing for a season that has yet to come.