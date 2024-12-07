NMSU wins Rio Grande Rivalry over UNM in overtime

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies held a 14 point lead in the second half with over 10 minutes to go, playing one of their best games of the season.

Then the Lobos took over. New Mexico closed the gap and tied the game on the last possession, with the Aggies having a basket interference on a three pointer to send the game into overtime at 73.

NMSU would hold on in the extra period at The Pit, however. Robert Carpenter hit 6 threes in the game, including one to give the Aggies a 76-75 lead, the last time the teams would switch leads. NMSU outscored UNM in overtime 16-10, hitting two threes and clutch free throws to seal the deal and get their 104th win in the Rio Grande Rivalry.

Christian Cook led the team in scoring with 27 points and 6 threes. Carpenter, along with his 6 threes, had 20 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. Carpenter and Cook combined for 12 of the Aggies 14 threes on the evening.

The Lobos were led by Nelly Junior Joseph with 16 points in a balanced attack where 4 Lobos scored 14 or more points, but it was not enough. Despite forcing 17 turnovers and scoring 17 points off those turnovers, UNM was outshot by 12 points on the three point line.

The Aggies broke a 5 game losing streak and look forward to a big time matchup next Thursday, December 12th, when they travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns.