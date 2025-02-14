LCPS clear bag policy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools is reminding all parents, students, and fans of the clear bag policy in place for all district events.

The policy will be in place for all upcoming baseball and softball games at the Field of Dreams.

"The policy expedites security lines and enhances public safety for everyone in attendance," a district spokesperson explained. "It does not apply to student athletes who have district-issued team bags."

Policy Guidelines

Bags that are clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x 6”x 12”

A one-gallon clear plastic zipper-style freezer bag

Small, non-clear clutch bags, approximately the size of your hand (the bag cannot be larger than 4.5”x 6.5”), with or without a handle or strap

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary supplies in bags appropriate to the size of the medical supplies

Prohibited Items