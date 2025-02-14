LCPS clear bag policy
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools is reminding all parents, students, and fans of the clear bag policy in place for all district events.
The policy will be in place for all upcoming baseball and softball games at the Field of Dreams.
"The policy expedites security lines and enhances public safety for everyone in attendance," a district spokesperson explained. "It does not apply to student athletes who have district-issued team bags."
Policy Guidelines
- Bags that are clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x 6”x 12”
- A one-gallon clear plastic zipper-style freezer bag
- Small, non-clear clutch bags, approximately the size of your hand (the bag cannot be larger than 4.5”x 6.5”), with or without a handle or strap
- Exceptions will be made for medically necessary supplies in bags appropriate to the size of the medical supplies
Prohibited Items
- Purses larger than a clutch bag
- Coolers
- Briefcases
- Backpacks
- Drawstring bags
- Luggage of any kind
- Computer or camera bags (unless accompanied by a media or press pass)
- Any bag larger than the approved sizes mentioned above