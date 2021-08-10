New Mexico State adds Dominique Taylor to basketball coaching staff

NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State has added head-coaching experience to it's basketball bench. And while Chris Jans is still the head man, the addition of Dominique Taylor should be a big boost for the Aggies.

NMSU confirmed to ABC-7's Nate Ryan that the Aggies have indeed added Taylor, a former interim head coach at Bethune Cookman, to the basketball staff as an assistant.

"We are thrilled that Dominique has decided to join our men's basketball staff," Jans commented. "Coach Taylor is respected by his peers for his skill set, engaging personality, and work ethic. These characteristics will allow him to make an immediate impact with the current Aggies in our program and future ones as well."

Taylor will come to the Aggies after spending the previous four seasons as the top assistant at Bethune Cookman where he helped lead the school to it's second highest Division-I win total in school history.

Most recently, Taylor had been promoted to Interim Head Coach on April 4th of this year when previous head coach Ryan Ridder took the same position at Division-I Tennessee-Martin.

However, Taylor's stint as Interim Head Coach was short-lived when Bethune Cookman hired Reggie Theus as it's new basketball coach on July 15. Ironically, Theus served at New Mexico State's head coach from 2005-2007 and led the Aggies to the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Taylor's removal as interim head coach was met with mixed results from college basketball pundits, as many thought Taylor was more than deserving of the Bethune Cookman head-coaching job.

Taylor will fill the void left by former assistant Corey Barker, who will serve a five-year show cause punishment from the NCAA stemming from NCAA ethical conduct allegations from Barker's time at TCU.