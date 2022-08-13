Two weeks out and the battle for starting QB at NMSU continues

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- For not the first time in recent history NMSU is once again trying to find their starting quarterback ahead of their season opener against Nevada at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Right now the guys dueling it out are newcomers JUCO recruit Deigo Pavia and Freshman Gavin Frakes. The pair are getting a pretty even spread of reps at training and head coach Jerry Kill says there is still a lot he wants to see from both guys.

"They've both got to speed it up," Kill said. "I think they've both got to improve their football knowledge of what we're doing and get us in the right direction of where we need to go. I still think they're learning the progression in the passing game, learning the offense and so forth because we haven't been going that long."

Frakes had 2,992 all purpose yards and 32 total touchdowns in his senior year at Norman North High School in Oklahoma. He threw for 24 of them and ran for 8.

Meanwhile Pavia took New Mexico Military Institute to the NJCAA National Championship after throwing for 1728 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushing for 658 yards and 7 touchdowns.

"We're both competitors and we want to win," Pavia said. "No matter what happens we just want to see the team be successful so that's really what we're here for and whoever gets the job is going to make it happen."

"Everybody's trying to elevate and play better at each practice," Frakes said. "He has a good practice and I don't and then I'm trying to comeback the next day. I feel like it's made both of us level up our play."

Weston Eget is also another quarterback in contention but he hasn't had as many snaps as Pavia and Frakes.

"I think the three quarterbacks we are repping right now all have good days and bad days and so forth and we've got to get some consistency," Kill said.

Don't expect an announcement anytime soon on who will slot into the starting spot as Coach Kill is keeping his cards close to his chest for now.

Which makes this yet another season where NMSU has not known who will be their starting QB ahead of the season opener. In fact the last time the Aggies had a starting quarterback return was Josh Adkins in 2019 after he started the last 8 games of 2018.

Aggies fans will hope that whoever Kill chooses to start will not only remain a consistent starter for this season but the years ahead too.

NMSU begin their season on Aug. 27th against Nevada at Aggie Memorial Stadium, time still TBA.