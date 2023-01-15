NMSU sit alone at the bottom of the WAC standings after a 66-55 loss to UT Arlington

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Aggies move to 0-6 in conference play after suffering a 66-55 loss to UT Arlington.

NMSU found themselves behind by 8 points early but worked their way back into it and looked to be heating up as they went into the half 33-26 thanks to back-to-back threes from Kyle Feit (11 points).

But from there the Aggies crumbled scoring just five points in the first 13-minutes of the second half.

Xavier Pinson was the only other Aggie to finish the night in double digits (12 points).

The 55 points scored by the Aggies was a season-low, that coincided with the Aggies worst field-goal percentage of the season.

The loss sees UT Arlington jump the Aggies in the WAC standings which means NMSU now sit alone at the bottom.

The Aggies are back in action on Thursday at Southern Utah, a team who are on a three game win streak and have already beaten NMSU this season.