Utah Tech snap the Aggies win streak with a 67-65 win

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU fell just short with a 67-65 loss to Utah Tech on Saturday.

The Aggies trailed the majority of the game but were always within reach. They went on a 5-0 run finished by Molly Kaiser (15 points) shooting 2-2 from the line to tie the game at 65 with less than a minute to go.

With six seconds left in the game, Utah Tech's Breaunna Gillen knocked down a jump shot in the paint to put the Trailblazers ahead by two.

Sylena Peterson had a look from a long-range three but the shot didn't connect as the buzzer sounded.

Kaiser's 15 points saw her tally 500 career points, she also had 8 rebounds and 5 steals on the night.

This is the 13th game this season that has been decided by single digits for the Aggies, with NMSU coming out 5-8 in those games.

The Aggies next play at Grand Canyon on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT you can watch the game on ESPN+.