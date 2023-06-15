NMSU Baseball will hire Oregon assistant coach Jake Angier as new head coach

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Kendall Rogers with D1 Baseball is reporting that Oregon assistant and pitching coach, Jake Angier will be NMSU Baseball's next head coach. ABC-7 has confirmed this through sources.

Angier has been with the Ducks for four seasons. In 2023 Oregon advanced all the way to the Super Regionals for the first time in 11 years, before falling to Oral Roberts University. They ended the season with a 41-22 record and 16-14 in Pac-12 play.

His career as a pitching coach has spanned 14 years. Prior to Oregon, Angier spent five seasons at Sacramento State as an assistant.

NMSU will be Angier's fifth different school he has coached at.

Angier replaces Keith Zuniga who was named interim head coach after head coach Mike Kirby was fired midseason after an 0-7 start.

Zuniga posted on twitter on Thursday, "Thankful for our time in the LC. We built great relationships that will not end here. We will always wish the program the very best."

ABC-7 has learned that Zuniga was interviewed for the head coaching job.

Angier takes over a program that missed out on the WAC tournament after going 14-37 on the season and 9-21 in WAC play.

NMSU baseball will begin their first season in C-USA under Angier.