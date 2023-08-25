Bianca Chacon’s First Half Goal Not Enough to Fend Off Sun Devils

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) – For the first time in program history, NM State soccer played host to a Power Five program.

NM State (1-2-0, 0-0 CUSA) fought to keep Arizona State (2-0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) off the scoreboard for nearly 60 minutes. After going ahead 1-0 in the first half, NM State allowed the Sun Devils to score four unanswered goals to drop the match by a final score of 4-1.

The Aggies finished the match ahead of the Sun Devils in corner kicks (5-3), however, ASU outshot the Aggies 14-11 with shots on goal also in favor of the visitors 7-4.

NM State continues its weekend home stand as they welcome Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. The Titans will come to Las Cruces after falling 2-1 at New Mexico on Thursday night. They will also be in search of their first win of the season as they currently hold an 0-2-1 record on the year.