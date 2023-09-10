NM State Concedes Three Unanswered, Fall to Rival New Mexico￼

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- It’s often said that anything can happen in a rivalry game, both teams eager to earn the victory for the squad and bragging rights throughout the rest of the year. Sunday afternoon provided plenty of unpredictability as NM State (3-4-1) fell to rival New Mexico (3-1-2) by a score of 3-1.

Playing in their first road game since August 20, the Aggies started hot when Bianca Chacon collected her fourth goal of the season in just the second minute of action. However, the Aggies allowed three unanswered goals following Chacon’s, even as the Lobos played down a woman over the final third of the game. NM State held the advantage in saves (6-5), while the Lobos took more shots (15-8), shots on goal (9-6) and corner kicks (6-2).

Karolanne Lafortune made her fifth start of the season, tying a career-high in saves with six while facing 15 shots – the most in her first season at NM State. Loma McNeese tallied a pair of shots on goal to bring her season total to five, her lone score a game-winner in the season opener against Portland State.

FIRST HALF

Earning a corner kick just a minute into the contest, the Aggies prepared to attack deep in Lobo territory. After New Mexico deflected the ball in the air, Bianca Chacon was able to collect the ball around the top of the penalty box and put it in the back of the goal at the 2’ mark, banking it off the right post. This marks Chacon’s third straight game with a goal, and her fourth on the season to lead NM State.

Just over two minutes later the Lobos returned the favor, firing a trio of shots at NM State keeper Karolanne Lafortune, who was able to turn back the first two before a shot by Mercedes Morris found the back of the net to pull New Mexico into a 1-1 tie.

Loma McNeese kept the offensive pressure up early for the Aggies, fighting her way throw a horde of Lobo defenders to fire off a shot into the net, though this time New Mexico keeper Allie Davis was able to get two hands on the shot and record the save.

In the 30th minute, Mya Hammack pushed up the field with the ball at her feet, rocketing a shot into the bottom half of the net that was turned away by the Lobo goalkeeper. Both teams looked to push the pace and play an up-tempo game - both teams combining for 12 shots and eight shots on goal.

Sophomore Presley Devey came into the match in the 32nd minute, firing a shot just minutes later, testing out the NM State defense with her own feet. New Mexico would go back on top in the 36th minute, when Devey lined up and fired a rocket with her right foot just beyond the center circle. Lafortune leaped to try and get at the shot but she was unable to convert, giving the Lobos a 2-1 advantage.

Two minutes before the half, the Lobos tried to extend their lead with a pair of shots at the Aggies goalie, though Lafortune was able to turn one away, watching the other ball sail wide to her right for a goal kick. Through the first half, the Aggies recorded six shots and five on goal compared to 12 (six shots on goal) posted by the Lobos.

SECOND HALF

While the Aggies came out aggressive to start the second half, an exhaustive first 45 left both teams struggling to generate any offense. In the 58th minute, the Lobos recorded the first shot of the second half, a shot from just outside the goal box that Lafortune was able to turn away. Turning into a corner kick, New Mexico was able to convert the scoring opportunity and put in a third goal of the afternoon off a shot by Myah Isais atop the six-yard box, making it a 3-1 ballgame.

After recording a yellow card in the first half, Lobo Kennedy Brown recorded her second in the 62’, turning into a red card and putting New Mexico down a player for the remainder of the match. Brooke Schultz took the ensuing free kick for the Aggies, sending the pass above the head of the Lobo goalkeeper.

Despite maintaining a player's advantage for the majority of the second half, the Aggies were able to convert just two shots in the second half, with one on goal. Shila Rasoul had a great scoring opportunity in the 82nd minute, making a run inside the goal box, but the ball was placed just behind her, rolling out of bounds behind her and leading to a throw-in for the Lobos.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

716 – Mya Hammack ended her streak of consecutive minutes played for the Aggies at 716, though she still comfortably leads the team in total minutes played. Hammack also recorded her fourth shot of the season and second shot on goal.

6 – Six shots on goal represent the second most of the season for the Crimson & White, tying the six NM State recorded in a 1-0 home win against Cal State Fullerton. The season-high for NM State came in the first game of the year against Portland State, when the Aggies came away with a 2-1 victory on the road.

4 – Bianca Chacon extended her lead in goals scored for NM State when she banged in her fourth shot of the season in just the second minute of action. In her career, Chacon now boasts 11 goals, tying her for eighth in program history with Shea O’Connor and Corey Kizer.