Orlando Magic sign former Aggie on a two-way contract

ORLANDO, Florida (KVIA) -- The Orlando Magic converted the contract of guard Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Saturday.

It wasn't that long ago that Queen was starring for the Aggies. He played in 51 games from 2018-2020, averaging 10.5 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 2.1 apg. and 1.37 stlpg. in 21.5 minpg. He was named WAC Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2019 and earned Second Team All-WAC honors in 2019-20.

The guard went undrafted out of college and bounced around several different teams playing in 27 games in the NBA and 58 in the G League, even being named the NBA G League MVP in 2022.

Queen originally signed as a free agent with Orlando on Sep. 12, 2023 and played in four preseason games with the Magic, averaging 9.2 ppg., 1.8 apg., 1.2 rpg. and 1.25 stlpg. in 13.4 minpg.

Queen will wear #12 with the Orlando Magic. It's Queen's fourth two-way contract in three seasons. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.