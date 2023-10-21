Skip to Content
NMSU

Orlando Magic sign former Aggie on a two-way contract

NBA
By
New
Published 7:29 PM

ORLANDO, Florida (KVIA) -- The Orlando Magic converted the contract of guard Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Saturday.

It wasn't that long ago that Queen was starring for the Aggies. He played in 51 games from 2018-2020, averaging 10.5 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 2.1 apg. and 1.37 stlpg. in 21.5 minpg. He was named WAC Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2019 and earned Second Team All-WAC honors in 2019-20.

The guard went undrafted out of college and bounced around several different teams playing in 27 games in the NBA and 58 in the G League, even being named the NBA G League MVP in 2022.

Queen originally signed as a free agent with Orlando on Sep. 12, 2023 and played in four preseason games with the Magic, averaging 9.2 ppg., 1.8 apg., 1.2 rpg. and 1.25 stlpg. in 13.4 minpg.

Queen will wear #12 with the Orlando Magic. It's Queen's fourth two-way contract in three seasons. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Article Topic Follows: NMSU

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content