NMSU are tied for first place in Conference USA after 73-62 win over Middle Tennessee

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies defeated Middle Tennessee 73-62 on Saturday night in the Pan American Center.

The win sees NMSU move to 9-1 at home this season, 9-10 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA play which puts them in a three-way tie for first in the conference.

The Aggies shot 41.8% from the floor and put up nine threes en route to their second win of the week.

Four Aggie players scored in double-digits. Despite being in foul trouble, Robert Carpenter led with 17 points, shooting 3-4 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile Jordan Rawls led all players with seven assists and also scored 12 points.

The Aggies not only outshot the Blue Raiders but also won the glass with 37 rebounds compared to 34 and had seven less turnovers in the game.

NMSU will now get ready to hit the road for two-games. First up is Jason Hooten's former team Sam Houston who are also tied for first in CUSA play with a 3-1 record.