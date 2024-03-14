Skip to Content
Theater in Las Cruces showing NMSU basketball games for free today

Published 2:59 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Aggie fans in Las Cruces can catch both the women's and men's basketball games in Huntsville today by going to Allen Theatres.

The movie theater will show the women's game starting at 1 p.m. and the men's game starting at 7 p.m.

Show up to the Cineport 10 inside Mesilla Valley Mall to take part. This event is free and first come first serve.

