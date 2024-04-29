Emily Dix Named CUSA Pitcher of the Week

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Emily Dix of NM State Softball was named Conference USA’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday after a Sunday masterclass on Senior Day. The senior tossed all seven innings of a 6-0 win over LA Tech, allowing just one hit and earning her eighth win of the season.

The Senior Day win over the Bulldogs improved the Aggies to 12-9 in a tie for third place in the league standings with LA Tech. Dix was remarkable from start to finish, holding the visitors hitless through six innings. After allowing a leadoff walk, Dix retired the next 12 batters faced. In total, just five Bulldogs reached base across all seven innings, including four via walk.

Dix is now leading all Aggies with 59 strikeouts after posting a career-high nine punchouts on Sunday. The senior got the nod ahead of her final regular-season home game and went the distance for the fourth time this season. She now has three shutout victories, pacing all Aggies. Pitching one inning in relief on Friday, Dix’s ERA for the week was 0.88, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 batters across 8.0 innings.

Dix became the second Aggie to pick up a Pitcher of the Week award from the program’s new conference. Desirae Spearman, who holds six CUSA awards, including five Freshman of the Week selections, was also named Pitcher of the Week on April 1. That same day, Jillian Taylor became the team’s first CUSA Player of the Week selection after stellar outings against New Mexico and San Diego. Devin Elam followed up Taylor with a Player of the Week selection on April 15 after an 11-hit, nine-RBI week that included a sweep against FIU.

This week, Dix will look to continue her dominance on the road at Middle Tennessee. The Aggies will visit the Blue Raiders for a three-game set that begins Friday, May 3 at 5:00 PM MT. The series will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com.

