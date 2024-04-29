Gallina Named Conference USA Hitter of the Week

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Logan Gallina becomes the second Aggie to earn Conference USA Hitter of the Week. Over the weekend Gallina recorded five hits on 10 at-bats, with each of the five hits going for extra bases.

Coming off a 3-1 week, Gallina has led the team as he recorded a team leading seven RBIs on the week. Gallina had a team leading three doubles and two home runs on the week. Gallina found himself getting on base often as he was walked three times and hit by the pitch three times this week.

This is Galina’s third weekly award that he has received in his career, in 2022 he was awarded Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week on Mar. 7 and Apr. 25. This will be Gallina’s first award he has received from the Conference USA.

