NMSU falls short to New Mexico Lobos in Rio Grande Rivalry, 50-40

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State (1-4, 0-2 CUSA) returned to Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday night where it fell 50-40 to rival New Mexico (1-4, 0-1) in front of 21,062 fans.

The high-scoring affair featured a total of 1,042 yards of offense, including 605 yards of rushing offense by the two sides. Following a pair of weeks in which the Aggies combined to score 11 points, the NM State offense posted a season-high 40 points. However, the Aggie defense gave up a total of seven rushing touchdowns to allow UNM to post 50 points.

Individually, the Aggies’ were led by quarterback Santino Marucci who finished the night 13-of-29 for a career-high 189 yards while throwing his first touchdown as an Aggie. Running back Mike Washington also produced his best game since transferring in from Buffalo as he rushed the ball 13 times for 54 yards while tallying two rushing touchdowns in addition to hauling in a passing touchdown. Defensively, Albuquerque native Tyler Martinez logged a team-high and career-high 12 tackles, including four solo tackles.

FIRST QUARTER

New Mexico found its way into the end zone the first time it touched the ball - putting together a nine-play, 64-yard touchdown drive to take the early advantage. Looking to get the impressive crowd back into the game, the Aggies handed the ball to running back Larenzo McMillan who recorded just his third carry of the season. With the ball in hand, McMillan found the edge and then outran every UNM defender to reach the end zone 84 yards later.

Later, the Aggies would move the ball into Lobo territory, however, after the offense stalled, Abraham Montaño would trot out to attempt a 57-yard field goal. The Fresno State kicker had the distance, however, the kick that would have matched the longest in program history fell to the right of the goal post.

During the first quarter of action, the Aggies gained 153 yards of offense - surpassing their game total by one yard from just one week ago against Sam Houston. This was supported by 117 rushing yards to mark the first time since Sept. 7 that the Aggies eclipsed the century mark.

Scoring plays: UNM - N. Rogers 3-yard rushing touchdown (L. Drzewiecki kick); NMSU - L. McMillan 84-yard rushing touchdown (A. Montaño kick)

End Q1: New Mexico 7, NM State 7

SECOND QUARTER

As they did in the first quarter, UNM recorded the first points of the second frame, as quarterback Devon Dampier drove the Lobos down the field before finishing the job with his legs - scampering 11 yards for the touchdown. Dampier would continue to do damage with his legs as he later scored his second rushing touchdown of the quarter. This would give the visitors a 21-7 lead with just 19 seconds remaining before the half.

A short kick would put the ball at the 35-yard line with just 11 seconds. NM State would use every bit of this 11 seconds as an 11 24-yard Monte Watkins rush put the ball at the Lobo 30 yard

Scoring plays: UNM - D. Dampier 11-yard rushing touchdown (L. Drzewiecki kick); UNM - D. Dampier 2-yard rushing touchdown (L. Drzewiecki kick); NMSU - A. Montaño 47-yard field goal

End Q2: New Mexico 21, NM State 10

THIRD QUARTER

New Mexico would extend its lead with its first possession of the second half as it used 11 plays to drive 72 yards down the field where Dampier connected with his running back for a 24-yard touchdown pass. NM State’s defense would remain on the field and come up with a stop on the two-point conversion as UNM attempted to push its lead to 19, but Rontravious Perry would make a sure tackle at the 1-yard line to keep the Aggies within three scores.

NM State would then pull back within 10 points on the ensuing drive thanks to a touchdown reception for Mike Washington on fourth down from the UNM 22-yard line. On the drive, Santino Marucci connected with Kordell David for a third-down conversion before using his legs to convert a second third-down attempt and just the fourth for the Aggies on the night. The trend would continue as Marucci found an open Washington on a 4th-and-two and the Utica, N.Y., native would power his way through a Lobo defender at the goal line for his first touchdown as an Aggie.

The Lobos would respond with a lengthy drive that turned into three points after possessing the ball for five minutes and 39 seconds - moving the deficit back to 13 points.

A 50-yard pass from Santino Marucci to true freshman TJ Pride would set the Aggies up at the UNM 10-yard line near the end of the quarter.

Scoring plays: UNM - D. Dampier 24-yard rushing touchdown (L. Drzewiecki kick); UNM - L. Drzewiecki 20-yard field goal

End Q3: New Mexico 30, NM State 17

FOURTH QUARTER

Following the big connection between Marucci and Pride, an incomplete pass on third down would force the Aggies to bring out Abraham Montaño for his third attempt of the game. Montaño would convert the kick from 30 yards out to pull the Aggies back within 10 once again. However, this would be short-lived as the Aggies allowed New Mexico to score their sixth touchdown of the night. New Mexico would then fail its second extra-point attempt of the game as Drzewiecki missed the PAT to leave the score at 36-20.

Following a pair of possessions that ended in punts, the Aggies would get the ball back with 8:21 remaining on the clock and would use four plays to drive 51 yards down the field where Mike Washington tallied his second touchdown of the night by way of a 10-yard rushing touchdown to bring the game within 10 points.

While the Aggies showed some life, New Mexico would put things away with a 50-yard touchdown rush with just over five minutes remaining on the clock to put the Lobos ahead by 17 points.

Scoring plays: NMSU - A. Montaño 30-yard field goal; UNM - N. Rogers 4-yard rushing touchdown (L. Drzewiecki kick no good); NMSU - M. Washington 10-yard rushing touchdown; UNM - J. Jacobs 50-yard rushing touchdown.

FINAL: New Mexico 50, NM State 40

UP NEXT

Following the Rio Grande Rivalry, the Aggies will look to take advantage of a 10-day break as they enter their midweek portion of the Conference USA games. Next, the Aggies will visit Jax State on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The game versus the Gamecocks is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT and will air live on CBS Sports Network.

Noteworthy