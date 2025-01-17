Former UNM student involved in fight with basketball player Mike Peake released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A former UNM student involved in the 2022 attack involving former NMSU basketball player Mike Peake was released after two months in jail.

An Albuquerque judge released Eli-Sha Upshaw this week for violating his probation.

Upshaw was one of four former UNM students who allegedly attacked Peake.

Court documents say Upshaw hit Peake with a baseball bat at least twice.

Last June, Upshaw was sentenced to four and a half years of supervised probation.

According to officials, Upshaw was released and ordered to follow the conditions on his probation.

Upshaw's probation agreement prohibited him from violating any laws in New Mexico, or any other jurisdiction.

It also prohibited him from buying, selling, or owning a firearm.