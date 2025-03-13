NMSU WBB Come Up Short in CUSA Quarterfinal

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The No. 4 Aggies faced off against No. 5 LA Tech in the CUSA Quarterfinal round at Propst Arena. After a back-and-forth battle between the two opponents, the Lady Techsters claimed victory over the Aggies, 60-55.

The Aggies went to their go-to scorers early as Fanta Gassama and Molly Kaiser helped NM State jump out to an early 6-2 advantage. However, LA Tech would have an answer to the Aggie jab as it generated a 15-2 run to build the lead to 17-8 with 1:33 remaining in the first period. Finally, a Lucia Yenes layup would end the Bulldogs’ extended run, but the Aggies would face a nine-point deficit at the end of the opening quarter.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs eventually led by as much as 14 before five points from Sylena Peterson fueled a quick 7-0 Aggie run that trimmed the deficit to seven points just over two minutes into the second quarter. Later, Sianny Sanchez-Oliver found Gassama for a layup that put the Aggies within five points at the 4:47 mark. However, the closing minutes would belong to LA Tech as it ended the half on a 7-2 run to put the Aggies behind 36-26 at the break.

After recording the Aggies’ first four points of the second half, the Conference USA Player of the Year suffered a lower leg injury that pulled her from the game at the 8:07 mark in the third quarter with the Aggies trailing by eight points. Kaiser would eventually return but would ultimately only record two more points in the remainder of the half.

Head Coach Jody Adams turned to Imani Warren for a spark off the bench and Warren provided exactly that as she tallied the Aggies’ next four points, helping the Aggies outscore the Bulldogs 12-9 in the third period. Although the Aggies would still trail by seven points after 30 minutes of action.

NM State would go back-and-forth with LA Tech across the first six and a half minutes of the final quarter, keeping the Aggies within five points with 2:35 remaining. Unfortunately, the Aggies were unable to come away with enough successful offensive possessions down the stretch while LA Tech made its free throws to end the Aggies’ season with a 60-55 defeat.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Senior Molly Kaiser finished with a team-high 14 points in the loss - bringing her career total to 1,879 points which ranks third all-time in program history. This also marked Kaiser’s 29th double-digit scoring effort of the season.

Jaila Harding concluded the game as the Aggies’ second-leading scorer with nine points while Fanta Gassam collected 13 rebounds to submit her 13th double-digit rebound effort of the season.

The Aggies picked up one more assist and went 10-11 at the charity stripe to finish at 91% from the line.

Though the Aggies were only able to shoot 25% (3-12) from beyond the arc, they held the Lady Techsters to just 21% (4-19) from deep.

NM State outscored LA Tech 29-24 in the second half.

For complete coverage of NM State Women's Basketball, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWBB), Instagram (@NMStateWBB) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women's Basketball). You can also follow along with Aggie Women's Basketball via NMStateSports.com.

##NM State##