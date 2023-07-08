Future Arizona Basketball Star gives back to El Paso Community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Before KJ Lewis heads to Tucson to start summer workouts with the Arizona Wildcats, the former Huskie held his first camp for the players of the future.

"Just giving back to the community to the little kids that you know supported me in my years at Chapin," Lewis said. "I used to be one of those kids who used to look up to high school and college players."

"El Paso made KJ," his Mom Monica Ramirez said. "This is where it started for him. There was no question we were going to come and give back."

Hoopin with the Huskie's KJ Lewis ran on both Friday and Saturday and more than 130 3rd-6th graders attended.

“We did a lot of really fun stuff," camp attendee Joshua Lopez said. "Scrimmaging, we got to play with him, he was really good with the kids.”

For the future Wildcat, having fun with the kids and giving them something to strive for, was what it was all about.

“As more as I grow the more I’m going to give back," Lewis said. "So you know I can help kids who grew up like me, to have the resources and the opportunities they don’t have right now.”

Lewis has been working out in Arizona since June but will officially head back for summer workouts starting Sunday.

