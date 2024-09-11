

Sports stars with the highest off-field business earnings

A collage of the most famous athletes right now. (from left to right: LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steph Curry, Lionel Messi, Aaron Rodgers)

Athletes often become brand ambassadors to earn additional income from their success in sports. A certain athlete’s endorsement of a product can lead to an increase in sales for that product or products. Because of their success, personality, or charisma, sports personalities make great endorsers of sports-related companies, such as Nike and Adidas.

Many athletes are also paid to endorse beauty products, fashion lines, nutritional products, sports betting apps, electronic gaming developers, and even hotels and gyms. Furthermore, many athletes and celebrities also engage in business ventures, including buying stakes in companies or investing in start-ups. Some sports personalities also start their own companies, such as media companies and fashion brands.

Athletes who earned the most from business in 2024

LeBron James

Sport – Basketball

Off-Field Earnings – $80,000,000

With an estimated net worth of $1 billion, LeBron James is one of the highest-earning athletes today. Since January 2024 to date, James has earned $80 million thanks to a strong portfolio of endorsement deals with major brands, including Nike, PepsiCo, Beats by Dre, and Walmart. His lifetime deal with Nike, in particular, is extremely lucrative, reportedly worth over a billion dollars. On top of this, the basketball megastar also has a number of business ventures away from the court, which all play a significant part in his current earnings.

Lionel Messi

Sport – Football

Off-Field Earnings – $70,000,000

In 2024, Lionel Messi earned $70 million off the field through a mix of endorsements, business ventures, and investments. His major deals with Adidas, PepsiCo, and Budweiser are key contributors to this year’s earnings, along with his own clothing line, “The Messi Store,” and hotel chain, “MiM Hotels.” The former La Liga star also invested in real estate and media ventures, adding to his income. Additionally, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner benefits from licensing his image and making personal appearances.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Sport – Basketball

Off-Field Earnings – $65,000,000

In 2024, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth is estimated between $150-200 million. He earned $65 million off the court, primarily through lucrative endorsements with Nike, WhatsApp, Google, and Hugo Boss. His Nike signature shoe line is a major contributor to his income. Antetokounmpo also invests in real estate and various business ventures, adding to his wealth. It’s fair to say that the Milwaukee Bucks star’s income streams are further reflecting his growing influence both on and off the basketball court.



NFL players who earned the most from business in 2024

NFL players spend long hours training, competing and traveling for their teams. But many also supplement their on-field income with off-field activities, such as brand endorsements, media deals and other business ventures. While not all NFL players have the same opportunities to make additional money, some have been able to capitalize on their fame and fortune to create huge wealth. Here are the top three NFL players who have had incredible off-field earnings in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes – $25,000,000 Off-Field Earnings

In 2024, Patrick Mahomes’ net worth is estimated at $250-300 million, with $25 million in off-field earnings. His income comes from major endorsements with brands like Adidas, State Farm, and Oakley, as well as unique deals like Hunt’s Ketchup. Mahomes also has a minority ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals and invests in various startups. His media appearances further contribute to his earnings, solidifying his financial success along with the three Superbowl victories that he has picked up in the past five years.

Justin Herbert – $11,000,000 Off-Field Earnings

As of 2024, Justin Herbert’s net worth is around $50 million. The Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback has earned $11 million off the field through endorsements with brands like Nike and PepsiCo. Herbert also benefits from investments in startups and real estate. Additional income comes from media appearances and public engagements, going alongside the $67.7 million that he earned for his on-field efforts since the start of this year.

Aaron Rodgers – $9,000,000 Off-Field Earnings

Third on the list of NFL stars who earn the most off the field is Aaron Rodgers. As of 2024, Rodgers’ net worth is about $200 million, including $9 million in off-field earnings this year. That figure comes from endorsements with brands like State Farm and Adidas. The one-time Superbowl winner also currently profits from investments in startups and real estate, in addition to a range of current media engagements.



NBA players who earned the most from business in 2024

The NBA is home to some of the world’s most talented and beloved basketball players, but many of these stars are leveraging their fame to earn impressive paychecks off the court. From endorsement deals to their business ventures, there is a growing trend among athletes to utilize their popularity for more than just the game itself. Some of the most prominent examples of NBA stars with massive off-court earning power are LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.

The rise of NBA stars with massive off-court earning power is an inspiring reminder that hard work can pay off beyond the court too.

LeBron James – $80,000,000 Off-Field Earnings

With LeBron already mentioned as the top off-field earner at $80 million in 2024, he also earned $48.2 million for his on-field efforts, taking his total 2024 earnings to $128.2 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – $65,000,000 Off-Field Earnings

With Antetokounmpo being third in the overall list, the $65 million already mentioned goes alongside $46 million for his recent efforts on the court, taking his total earnings to $111 million.

Steph Curry – $50,000,000 Off-Field Earnings

Third in the list of NBA icons who have earned the most away from the court is none other than Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors talisman has a net worth of about $500 million and earned $50 million off the field through major endorsements with Under Armour, Chase, and PepsiCo. Curry also benefits from business ventures, including his production company, Unanimous Media, and investments in tech startups. Not bad for the man who has won four NBA Championships in his career.



Soccer players who earned the most from business in 2024

Soccer is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports in the world, with millions of devoted fans around the globe. It’s also one of the most profitable sports, with top players earning vast sums regularly. In this section, OLBG looks at some of the highest earners in football and uncovers why they are so successful. From lucrative contracts to international endorsements, these players have built impressive financial empires that keep them firmly at the top of their game.

Lionel Messi – $70,000,000 Off-Field Earnings

Lionel Messi has pulled clear at the top after earning $70 million during 2024. This means the Argentine no longer has to share the mantle of top soccer earner off the field with Cristiano Ronaldo. Along with the $70 million earned off the field, the Inter Miami forward also earned $65 million on it, giving him total earnings of $135 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo – $60,000,000 Off-Field Earnings

He may have had a disappointing Euro 2024, but $60 million worth of off-field earnings will go some way to softening the blow for Cristiano Ronaldo. As of 2024, Ronaldo’s net worth is approximately $500 million while plying his trade with Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr. The mercurial Portuguese forward earned $60 million off the field through endorsements with brands like Nike and Herbalife. Ronaldo also profits from his CR7 business, which includes clothing and fragrances, as well as real estate investments.

Neymar Jr. – $28,000,000 Off-Field Earnings

Although still absent due to a long-term injury, Neymar still earns big money while sitting on the sidelines. As of 2024, Neymar’s net worth is around $200 million and he is contracted to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. He earned $28 million off the field through major endorsements with brands like Puma and Red Bull. Neymar also benefits from his Neymar Jr. brand, which includes clothing and other products. Considering his on-field salary is a cool $80 million, his additional interests can be considered a nice little top up to his bank account.



Methodology

Forbes was used to source the off-field earnings of the biggest athletes and sports stars over 2024. Celebrities with their own businesses were sourced from online articles as well as Forbes.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.