Texas Sports

AUSTIN, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 Saturday.

The sloppy game had 26 penalties and ended when TCU purposely took a safety as time ran out.

Duggan finished 231 yards passing and ran for two scores.

The Texas loss is another early blow to Big 12′s potential postseason playoff hopes.