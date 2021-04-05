El Paso native Ivan Melendez named Big-12 Newcomer of the Week

Texas Sports

AUSTIN, Texas - El Paso native Ivan Melendez had a circuitous path to the University of Texas baseball team. But now that he's there, he's taken full advantage.

The former Coronado High School baseball star was named Big-12 Co-Newcomer of the Week Monday after going 8-13 in a weekend series sweep of Kansas.

Melendez powered the 4th-ranked Longhorns with three doubles and a home run.

The redshirt sophomore is in his first season with Texas after transferring in from Odessa Junior College.

A right-handed hitting infielder, Melendez is hitting .329 with six doubles, two homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored in 21 games played this season.

Melendez plays both first and third base for one of the most prestigious programs in the country.

Expect his stock as a ball payer to only increase as he receives more at-bats in the middle of the Longhorns lineup.