Steven Montez waived by Washington Football Team

WASHINGTON, DC - El Paso native Steven Montez was waived Monday by the Washington Football Team, failing to make the 53-man NFL roster out of the preseason.

Montez still could be re-signed to Washington's practice squad, where he spent a majority of last season. He is also free to sign with another team.

In two preseason appearances, Montez went 22-34 with 136 yards passing to go along with one touchdown and one interception.

After going undrafted out of Colorado in 2020, Montez signed to Washington's practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for Washington's NFC Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Montez nearly entered the game in the 4th quarter, when start Taylor Heinicke went down with a shoulder injury. Heinicke eventually returned from the locker room to finish the game.

A graduate of El Paso's Del Valle High School, Montez is the University of Colorado's all-time leading passer.