Tipoff times changed for UTEP men’s, women’s hoops openers after fans nixed

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – Game times for the UTEP men’s and women’s basketball openers on Wednesday have been changed after it was announced that no fans would be allowed in the Don Haskins Center.

The women’s opener against New Mexico State University will be at noon, one hour earlier than originally planned. The men’s opener against UT-Permian Basin will tip off at 5 p.m., two hours earlier than originally scheduled.

Only coaches, athletes, support staff, officials, medical personnel and working media will be allowed into this week’s games.

All season ticket holders and single-game ticket holders will be contacted regarding refund options.

Both games can be seen on C-USA TV. The men's game can be heard on 600 ESPN El Paso.