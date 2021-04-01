UTEP loses two more as Verhoeven, Hess enter transfer portal

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - These days it might be easier to keep up with who isn't in the transfer portal than who is. It's certainly looking like it for the UTEP Miners.

The Miners lost two more to the portal Thursday, as starting center Tydus Verhoeven and reserve guard Adam Hess both submitted their names to play elsewhere.

Verhoeven's loss will be felt, as the 6"9 RS Junior started all 24 games for the Miners this past season.

A skilled passer and rim protector, Verhoeven led UTEP with 21 blocked shots in 2020-21.

Ironically, Verhoeven came to UTEP as a transfer from Duquesne in 2018 after breaking the Dukes' freshman record for blocked shots with 71.

Hess played in only seven games this past season in a bench role after transferring in from Salt Lake Community College.

A noted perimeter shooter, Hess made 5-18 from three-point territory.

Verhoeven and Hess are the third and fourth Miners to transfer this month, joining guard Vuk Vulikic and forward Efe Odigie.

UTEP did pick up a commitment from Illinois State forward Keith Fisher, who led the Redbirds in rebounding in 2019-2020.