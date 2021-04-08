UTEP soccer falls at Rice, 2-0; Miners in need of outside help to make C-USA Tournament

UTEP

HOUSTON, Texas - Homestanding Rice (10-2, 5-1) scored two early goals and UTEP (3-6-2, 2-3-1) could never fully recover in a 2-0 road loss Thursday evening.

Emily Parrott was credited with four saves in the match.

The Miners finished with eight shots, including two on goal.

The Owls got on the board first, with Catarin Albuquerque finishing a chance off the feed from Mijke Roelfsema in the seventh minute.

Parrott recorded her first save in the 13th minute but Rice extended its lead to 2-0 after Haley Kostyshyn scored on a breakaway.

The home side vied to make it 3-0 in the 19th minute but Kostyshyn was denied by Parrott on a point-blank chance.

The Miners went on the offensive in the 22nd minute where Cayman Tamez rocketed a shot high.

Rice then went on a counter attack with Parrott fighting off a shot by Mikala Furuto.

Vanessa Cabello blasted a shot that was snuffed out in the 39th minute. Cayla Payne then fired high in the 44th minute.

UTEP staved off a corner kick two minutes into the second half, and then set up a header for Tessa Carlin that sailed wide.

Vic Bohdan took a shot that whistled high in the 63rd minute.

Bohdan had another opportunity in the 70th minute, with her shot off a feed from the corner kick being blocked.

Two minutes later it was Jackie Soto testing the Rice keeper with a header that was handled.

Parrott was called on again in the 76th minute, reacting well off a header.

Carlin had another header in the 85th minute which was off the mark.

UTEP will now await the outcome of the UAB at LA Tech match on Friday.

If LA Tech wins or secures a tie, the Miners will clinch a bid for the Conference USA Championships.