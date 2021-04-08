UTEP Spring Game set for Friday at the Sun Bowl

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Football team will conclude spring practice when the Miners square off in the Spring Game at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 9 in the Sun Bowl.

Gates will open starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The 2021 Spring Game is a free event open to the public, but all attendees will be required to claim a ticket beforehand to attend.

Tickets will be distributed in order to ensure fans are seated socially distanced.

Fans will be required to wear a face mask while on the UTEP campus and in the Sun Bowl.

“The guys are excited about a Friday night under the lights in the Sun Bowl and having the chance to get a full scrimmage in,” head coach Dana Dimel said. “It will be good work for them and hopefully we get through it healthy and have a good night. I know the players are excited about it and it is going to be a fun setting. I think this will be a pretty competitive scrimmage for our fans to watch because we’ve developed a lot of depth.”

Free tickets to the spring game can be claimed online at www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.

The Miners began spring practice on March 2 and have held 14 practices leading up to the 2021 Spring Game.

During Friday’s spring game, UTEP fans will have the opportunity to get a first glimpse of the 2021 Miners under the direction of new offensive and defensive coordinators, Dave Warner and Bradley Dale Peveto.

All fans in attendance will not only get to see the 2021 Miners in action for the first time since September, but they will also have the opportunity to tour the new Sun Bowl premium seating and hospitality areas.

For complete coverage of UTEP Football, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPFB (Twitter/Instagram) or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.