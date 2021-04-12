2021 UTEP football season tickets officially on sale, announcement of recent alumni offer

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - With season ticket renewals now concluded, new season tickets are now officially on sale for the 2021 UTEP Football season.

Ticket prices start as low as $65 and flexible payment plans are available, including a 5-month option if fans sign up by April 30.

Fans can visit UTEPMiners.com/tickets to view the seating chart for the upcoming season as well as a full pricing matrix and the sales timeline.

Season tickets offer the best per game value, followed by the 3-game mini plan option and then single-game tickets.

“Our pricing structure encourages and incentivizes fans to purchase season tickets” stated Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations Nick Popplewell. “At the same time, we try to offer ticket options for any income or budget. Outside of price, we are also continually working to create the best entertainment option and value in town and the region.”

In addition to the new season ticket on-sale, UTEP Athletics and the UTEP Alumni Association are partnering to offer an exclusive season ticket package for recent alumni of the University. Graduates from the past five years (2015-2020) can purchase season tickets at a discounted rate and receive a complimentary parking pass.

To take advantage of the offer, alumni must activate their free UTEP Alumni Association Picks Up membership which can be done at minerlink.utep.edu.

"The timing could not be more perfect for this partnership with UTEP Athletics” UTEP Assistant Vice President for Alumni Relations Maribel Villalva said. “We are thrilled that, together, we can provide this wonderful discount to our recent alumni for the upcoming football season. We know how important it is for these graduates to stay engaged with their alma mater and to support their fellow Miners. Additionally, through this partnership, we want to encourage these graduates of the last five years to activate their free membership to the UTEP Alumni Association and to support Miner Athletics by purchasing season tickets at a generous discount."

The exclusive Recent Alumni package is valid in Sideline sections (1, 2, 8, 9, 18, 19, 25 and 26), where graduates can purchase tickets for $60 compared to the regular price of $75 or $50 tickets in the Endzone sections (10-13) which are usually $65.

Each alum/account can purchase up to two season tickets as part of this offer and each account receives one complimentary yellow parking pass, a $50 value.

“We are excited to team up with the Alumni Association to provide this special offer,” Popplewell added. “It is a win-win for recent graduates, they can sign up for their free alumni association membership and receive an incredible experience through that affiliation as well as purchase a discounted football season ticket package to cheer on the Miners.”

For additional questions and information, individuals can call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, visit www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or stop by in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 2021 UTEP Football season kicks off with the “Battle of I-10” on Aug. 28 at NM State before the Miners host Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 4 in the home opener at the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

The upcoming home schedule for the Miners features a 6-game slate, including contests against Bethune-Cookman (9/4), New Mexico (9/25), Old Dominion (10/2), Louisiana Tech (10/16), UTSA (11/6) and Rice (11/20).

For complete coverage of UTEP Athletics, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPAthletics (Twitter/Instagram) or visit the official home of the Miners at UTEPMiners.com.