UTEP soccer’s Tessa Carlin named to C-USA All-Academic First Team

UTEP

IRVING, Texas - UTEP sophomore Tessa Carlin has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic first team, the league office recently announced.

She boasts a 3.94 cumulative GPA in biology and led the Miners in goals and points on the year.

Carlin becomes the first underclassmen in program history to be a first-team member.

She’s also the first Miner to land on the first team since 2016.

“Congratulations to Tessa,” UTEP interim head coach Stewart Givens said. “Tessa does a great job on and off the field for us. She’s growing into a leader in our program and we are very proud of the success and growth in school, soccer, and as person. We are really looking forward to seeing how far she can take it the next few years.”

Carlin scored a team-high three goals while adding an assist to compile a squad-leading seven points on the season.

She also had a pair of game-winning goals, which led the team. Carlin was perfect on PKs, going 2-2.

UTEP was undefeated on the year when she scored, with Carlin finding the back of the net in the wins against NM State (2/11/21), LA Tech (2/28/21) and UAB (3/14/21).

She also added an assist against the Aggies.

Carlin has thrived in the classroom.

She was a recipient of the 2020 C-USA Academic Medal and also a member of the 2020 C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.